Shirley Caesar Guest Stars On BET Network’s “SUNDAY BEST” This Sunday, August 11th

The Top 4 Season 9 hopefuls take viewers back to where it all began…the church! Each contestant will travel to a local church to lead praise and worship, then perform a traditional hymn live on stage. + Shirley Caesar will perform and be a guest judge.

