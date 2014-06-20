Shirley Caesar Guest Stars On BET Network’s “SUNDAY BEST” This Sunday, August 11th

Shirley Caesar Guest Stars On BET Network's "SUNDAY BEST" This Sunday, August 11th

The Top 4 Season 9 hopefuls take viewers back to where it all began…the church! Each contestant will travel to a local church to lead praise and worship, then perform a traditional hymn live on stage. + Shirley Caesar will perform and be a guest judge.

For updates and more information about “SUNDAY BEST”, please visit  BET.com/SundayBest . Join the conversation on social media by logging on to the social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSundayBest.

 

