Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Rodney King’s daughter Lora is honoring her late father’s legacy on the 27th anniversary of the historic L.A. Riots.

Via Bossip:

She is set to pay tribute to King’s life and legacy through the “I am a King” scholarship, which she launched on Monday. The goal for this scholarship is to celebrate Black fathers by removing financial barriers that prohibit entertainment outings, which were cleared for her father when the city awarded him $3.8 million in damages for abuse he suffered at the hands of police.