RCA Inspiration, Verity, and Provident Label Group Garner Top Rankings On Billboard’s 2018 Year-End Gospel Charts

Nashville, TN (December 10, 2018) – RCA Inspiration has remained a dominating force in delivering new music and highlighting beloved favorites, with its releases garnering major honors across all of Billboard’s 2018 Year-End Charts for Gospel and Gospel Songwriting. Compiled from sales, airplay, streams, and other data measurements of performance on Billboard’s charts this past year, RCA Inspiration and its parent division Provident Label Group top the rankings on all Gospel label charts. Provident Label Group has been named #1 again on Billboard’s 2018 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Labels, Top Gospel Album Labels, and Hot Gospel Songs Labels. RCA Inspiration has been named #1 again on Billboard’s 2018 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Album Imprints and Hot Gospel Songs Imprints, with Verity also named #4 on Top Gospel Album Imprints.

Introducing new voices to Gospel as well as recognizing continued chart successes, for the albums and songs that have impacted fans the most – RCA Inspiration’s honors on Billboard’s 2018 Year-End Charts include – the debut Gospel albums from Koryn Hawthorne and Snoop Dogg, the latest projects and long-running treasured hits from Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, Jason Nelson, William Murphy, and more on the Top Gospel Artists, Top Gospel Albums, Hot Gospel Songs, and Gospel Streaming Songs charts (Chart details listed below).

RCA Inspiration SVP & GM, Phil Thornton says: “We feel so blessed to be recognized with these year-end chart honors from Billboard, and celebrate the powerful inspiration and creativity of the artists who’ve continued to take the heart of Gospel to new heights in their music and live concerts. Thank you to all the listeners and partners for your support!”

Billboard 2018 Year-End Charts

TOP GOSPEL LABELS

#1, Provident Label Group

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM LABELS

#1, Provident Label Group

HOT GOSPEL SONGS LABELS

#1, Provident Label Group

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM IMPRINTS

#1, RCA Inspiration

#4, Verity

HOT GOSPEL SONGS IMPRINTS

#1, RCA Inspiration

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM DISTRIBUTORS

#1, Sony Music

TOP GOSPEL ARTISTS

#2, Koryn Hawthorne

#3, Travis Greene

#5, Marvin Sapp

#8, Kirk Franklin

#17, William Murphy

#18, Jason Nelson

#20, The Walls Group

TOP GOSPEL ALBUMS ARTISTS

#2, Kirk Franklin

#3, Travis Greene

#4, Marvin Sapp

TOP GOSPEL ALBUMS

#2, WOW Gospel 2018

#4, Snoop Dogg, Bible of Love

#6, Travis Greene, The Hill

#7, Travis Greene, Crossover: Live from Music City

#8, Marvin Sapp, Playlist: The Very Best of Marvin Sapp

#13, Marvin Sapp, Close

#17, Kirk Franklin, The Essential Kirk Franklin

#18, Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

#22, Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

#24, Kirk Franklin, Hello Fear

#27, The Walls Group, The Other Side

#28, Kirk Franklin, The Nu Nation Project

#29, Fred Hammond, The Best of Fred Hammond

#33, Kirk Franklin and The Family Christmas

#34, WOW Gospel 2017

#38, Donnie McClurkin, The Journey (Live)

#40, William Murphy, Demonstrate

#45, Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs

#47, Jason Nelson, The Answer

HOT GOSPEL SONGS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne (“Won’t He Do It”)

#5, Travis Greene (“You Waited”)

#8, Marvin Sapp (“Listen”)

#10, William Murphy (“Everlasting God”)

#18, Jason Nelson (“Forever”)

#30, The Walls Group (“My Life”)

#34, Snoop Dogg/Rance Allen (“Blessing Me Again”)

#36, Israel Houghton (“Reckless Love”)

HOT GOSPEL SONGS ARTISTS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne

#9, Travis Greene

#10, Marvin Sapp

GOSPEL AIRPLAY SONGS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne (“Won’t He Do It”)

#12, Jason Nelson (“Forever”)

#13, William Murphy (“Everlasting God”)

#15, Travis Greene (“You Waited”)

#18, Marvin Sapp (“Listen”)

#21, Marvin Sapp (“Close”)

#30, Snoop Dogg/Rance Allen (“Blessing Me Again”)

#43, The Walls Group (“My Life”)

#45, Donald Lawrence/The Tri-City Singers (“Goshen 432HZ”)

GOSPEL AIRPLAY ARTISTS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne

#5, Marvin Sapp

GOSPEL DIGITAL SONG SALES

#1, Koryn Hawthorne (“Won’t He Do It”)

#14, Marvin Sapp (“Never Would Have Made It”)

#15, Jason Nelson (“Forever”)

#16, William Murphy (“Everlasting God”)

#18, Hezekiah Walker (“Every Praise”)

#21, Travis Greene (“You Waited”)

#22, Travis Greene (“Made A Way”)

GOSPEL DIGITAL SONG SALES ARTISTS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne

#5, Marvin Sapp

#8, Travis Greene

GOSPEL STREAMING SONGS

#8, Koryn Hawthorne (“Won’t He Do It”)

#9, Hezekiah Walker (“Every Praise”)

#10, Marvin Sapp (“The Best In Me”)

#11, Fred Hammond (“No Weapon”)

#15, Travis Greene (“Intentional”)

#16, William Murphy (“It’s Working”)

#17, Hezekiah Walker (“God Favored Me”)

#19, Travis Greene (“Made A Way”)

#20, Travis Greene (“You Waited”)

#24, Hezekiah Walker (“Grateful”)

#27, Kirk Franklin (“My Life Is In Your Hands”)

#28, Kirk Franklin (“Wanna Be Happy?”)

#31, Fred Hammond (“We’re Blessed”)

#32, DeWayne Woods (“Let Go”)

#38, Marvin Sapp (“Praise Him In Advance”)

#40, Kirk Franklin (“Lean On Me”)

#48, Marvin Sapp (“He Has His Hands On You”)

GOSPEL STREAMING SONG SALES ARTISTS

#3, Travis Greene

#6, Hezekiah Walker

#7, Marvin Sapp

#9, Koryn Hawthorne

TOP GOSPEL NEW ARTISTS

#1, Koryn Hawthorne

TOP GOSPEL ARTISTS – MALE

#1, Travis Greene

#2, Marvin Sapp

#4, Kirk Franklin

TOP GOSPEL ARTISTS – FEMALE

#2, Koryn Hawthorne

TOP GOSPEL ARTISTS – DUO/GROUP

#4, The Walls Group

HOT GOSPEL SONGWRITERS

#2, Kirk Franklin

#4, Travis Greene

#10, William Murphy

HOT GOSPEL SONGS PRODUCERS

#9, Travis Greene

