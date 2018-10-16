RCA Inspiration receives 11 nominations for the 2018 GMA Dove Awards

The Belle Report

RCA Inspiration artists received eleven nominations for the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Releases from gospel and inspirational superstars Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, Marvin Sapp, and The Walls Group and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg garnered nominations in eight categories: Gospel Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Urban Worship Album of the Year, Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year, Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year, Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year, Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year. Additionally, RCAI artist Israel Houghtonreceived a nomination for Spanish Language Album of the Year as a producer. Each year the GMA Dove Awards highlight the best in Christian and Gospel music, including Pop/Contemporary, Traditional Gospel, Contemporary Gospel, and other categories.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says: “I’ve very happy for Kirk, Travis, Koryn, Marvin, Snoop, The Walls Group, and Israel! They work so hard perfecting their craft, day in and day out, and deserve this recognition. We appreciate the Doves continued support and I look forward to seeing an amazing show.”

The full list of RCA Inspiration’s GMA Dove Awards nominations is below. The 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be taped Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 in Nashville, TN, and air Sunday, October 21st, 2018 on TBN.

RCA Inspiration 2018 GMA Dove Award nominations:

Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration)

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Travis Greene

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

URBAN WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Crossover: Live from Music City

URBAN WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – “You Waited”

Koryn Hawthorne (left)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – “Won’t He Do It” (ft. Roshon Fegan)

Israel Houghton

SPANISH LANGUAGE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (as producer) – Revive (Lucía Parker) (with Co-Producer Jake Salomon)

Marvin Sapp

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – “Close”

Snoop Dogg (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – “You” (ft. Tye Tribbett)

The Walls Group (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration)

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – “And You Don’t Stop”

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR – The Other Side (Art director: Tim Parker, Graphic designer: David Navejas, Photographer: Blair Campbell)