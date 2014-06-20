Please “Make Room” for Jonathan McReynolds New Radio Single!

The Belle Report

Following Jonathan McReynolds’ first #1 single at radio, we are very excited to release “Make Room”, the title track, to radio! “Make Room” is a personal testimony of how Jonathan creates space in his own life for time with God. The song opens up with these poignant lyrics, “I find space for what I treasure, and I make time for what I want, I choose my priorities and Jesus, you’re my number one.” These honest lyrics have touched listeners’ hearts over the past year since the release of the album. They provide a relatable example of what a walk with Christ really looks like. “Make Room” relays a practical message eloquently.

Additional info:

#1 Billboard debut album

#1 single at radio- “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” -1st #1 single

Jonathan is GRAMMY and Stellar Award nominated and has won a Dove award. He is known for his hard hitting lyrics and collaborated on his last record with India Arie, PJ Morton, Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony, DJ Rodgers Jr., Erica Campbell, and Warryn Campbell. The new album is titled “Make Room” which features his lead single “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” and the viral smash “Cycles”. The Cycles Challenge garnered thousands of views and participation on Instagram.

Kandi Burrus, Cynthia E Rivo from the Broadway’s “Color Purple”, and Amber Riley were amongst a few to participate. Another standout track includes a deep cut titled “Graduate”, which features the Hamiltones.