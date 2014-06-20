Patrick Lundy and The Ministers Of Music Release New Single “He’s My Rock” and Announce BY FAITH Album

The Belle Report

Fort Washington, MD — Under the leadership of founder and director Patrick Lundy, an exceptional assembly of vocalists from the Washington Metropolitan Area have become one of gospel music’s most notable choirs. Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music (PL&MOM) are THAT choir who consistently provide a spirit-filled, vocally striking performance delivered in authentic praise.

This dynamic community choir debuted over twenty years ago at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, MD. PL&MOM now have six albums in their catalog: WE SING THE POWER (1995), YOU CARRIED ME (1998), STANDIN’ (2003), IN THE FELLOWSHIP (2005), DETERMINED (2012), and MAJESTY (2014). They have appeared with a “Who’s Who” in music including B.B. King, Lyle Lovett, Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson and Jennifer Holliday. They have also appeared at the White House, represented the United States at the World’s Fair in Lisbon, Portugal, toured Spain and Italy and performed at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

PL&MOM are kicking off their summer of 2017 with a new single release “He’s My Rock”. Available now on digital music outlets and playing on gospel radio, “He’s My Rock” represents the essence of a great gospel choir song – a dynamic anthem that ministers faith and hope in a spirit lifting, musically contagious presentation. “He’s My Rock” is first glance at their forthcoming live album BY FAITH set to release in August.

Summer appearances for PL&MOM start with Grammy Award winning singer Yolanda Adams at “A Capitol Fourth” Annual Concert on July 4th, broadcast on PBS 8/7PM Central live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos, the all-star musical and fireworks extravaganza also features performances by iconic multi-platinum selling legends The Beach Boys, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of The Blues Brothers, Motown legends The Four Tops, The Voice Season 12 winner Chris Blue, Grammy-nominated country star and Grand Ole Opry member Trace Adkins, and The National Symphony Orchestra.

Lundy and his singers will continue heating up the sounds of summer with their BY FAITH Album Release Concert at The Gospel Music Workshop Of America 50th Anniversary Convention in Atlanta, GA Sunday, July 23. The choir moves on to Troy, AL July 25 for the AME Connectional Conference, and then head home to the 84th Session of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses August 8 in Baltimore, MD.

