Pastor John Gray and Tasha Cobbs are teaming up for something special. . .

Tasha Cobbs has officially been announced by upcoming new Pastor, John Gray, as new praise and worship leader of what will soon be named Relentless Church.

Redemption Church, will officially be given over to Pastor John Gray in May. Apostle Ron Carpenter recently stepped down to accept a senior pastor-ship role in California. Jubilee Christian Center is a mega church in San Jose, known for launching the career of Ron Kenoly.



John Gray asks that question during service on Sunday and begins to tell the congregation his assignment and vision for the leadership and membership who will stay in Greenville, S.C. as well as to the new leadership and membership Gray brought with him. Pastor John Gray will maintain his role at Lakewood Church where he is an associate pastor for Pastor Joel Olsteen. So John will Pastor in South Carolina while keeping his role in Houston.

Tasha and John Gray have been a dynamic duo, teaming up to minister several times at Lakewood church and beyond Tasha, who is also recently married, is a first time grammy award winning artist who broke into the music industry with her independent project, Smile. Tasha Cobbs- Leonard will officially move to South Carolina to start her new role in May.