One hotel chain has decided to no longer add Bibles to their rooms . . .

Marriott International will not carry Bibles or the Book of Mormon at its new millennial-oriented hotel brands, the Moxy and Edition hotels.

“It’s because the religious books don’t fit the personality of the brands,” said Marriott spokeswoman Felicia Farrar McLemore.

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, supplies a Bible and Book of Mormon in its rooms in all its other hotels.

A recent survey from STR, a hospitality analytics company, found that the percentage of hotels that offer religious books in rooms has fallen over the past 10 years. In 2006, 95 percent of hotels carried such books, and this year, it’s estimated that only 48 percent of hotels carried religious materials.

Source: Christian Headlines/Amanda Casanova