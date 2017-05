joy105.com

Here are the 2017 Nominees:

CECE WINANS – NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE

FANTASIA FT. TYE TRIBBETT – I MADE IT

KIRK FRANKLIN FT. SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS & TAMELA MANN – MY WORLD NEEDS YOU

LECRAE – CAN’T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)

TAMELA MANN – GOD PROVIDES

Source: Black Christian News

Photo Credit: Black Christian News

Photo Credit: The Root

Photo Credit: Guide Live