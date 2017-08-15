www.espn.com

The hearing will be held on Aug. 29. Per the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the hearing will be before commissioner Roger Goodell or a person designated by him.

The NFL announced the suspension on Friday after a 13-month investigation.

His appeal will focus on testimony given by his former girlfriend to the NFL, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott will argue, according to the documents, that his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, made multiple threats to “ruin his career.” The appeal also will highlight text messages from Thompson that encouraged a friend to lie to police about an alleged domestic assault in July 2016.

The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney’s Office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of “conflicting and inconsistent information.”

The NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday would not say if he’s spoken to Elliott about the matter or if the length of the suspension is upsetting to him.

“Again, I don’t want to even get into that area right now,” Jones said. “Certainly we have the interest in our team and the interest in Zeke in its right place. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

“You can’t rule Zeke out just yet. He’s got an appeal and we’re going to wait and see about that,” receiver Dez Bryant said. “Zeke’s still out here practicing, still going hard. We’re still preparing (as) if we’re going with him and that’s what we’re going to do.”

