Newly Discovered Photo of a Young Harriet Tubman Goes On Display in Washington, D.C.

A newly discovered photo of Harriet Tubman, the African American abolitionist who led numerous people out of slavery, has gone on display for the first time in Washington, D.C.

The photograph on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is believed to be the earliest known photograph of Tubman, according to Smithsonian magazine.

In the photo, a young Tubman, roughly in her 40s, can be seen wearing an elegant dress while sitting in a chair.

Lonnie G. Bunch III, the founding director of the museum, told the magazine that the photograph is significant because “all of us had only seen images of her at the end of her life.”

“She seemed frail. She seemed bent over, and it was hard to reconcile the images of Moses (one of Tubman’s nicknames) leading people to freedom,” Bunch said.

“But then when you see this picture of her, probably in her early 40s, taken about 1868 or 1869 . . . there’s a stylishness about her. And you would have never had me say to somebody ‘Harriet Tubman is stylish,” he continued.

