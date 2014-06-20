Newcomer Isabel Davis Hits Top 25 at Gospel Radio With “The Call”

theBelleReport.com

Worship leader Isabel Davis has cracked the top 25 at Gospel radio with her debut single “The Call.” To some, music isthe art of taking words and melodies, and harmoniously putting them together which in turn forms a masterpiece that appeals not only to the ear, but also to the heart. Mrs. Isabel Davis knows all too well about this. One of the greatest and most distinct voices in modern worship, Isabel Davis has long had a huge appreciation for music and the role it plays inthe kingdom of God. As a worship leader for many years, she has seen firsthand how music can sweep people into thepresence of God in a powerful way. Fast forward to 2017 and Davis’ debut single is sweeping the nation and the music industry by storm.

“The Call ” debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts, No. 16 on the Gospel Indicator Charts, and No. 21 on MediaBase Charts. An incredible feat on a number of fronts, “The Call” is the first single released on her new label Uncle G Records. Davis teamed up with her now manger and industry veteran Greg “Uncle G” Lyons in September of 2016 where she entered into a management/record deal with Uncle G Records.

Catch Isabel on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell this Friday, January 27th where Isabel will be debuting her new single!

ABOUT ISABEL DAVIS:

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Andre and Isabel Fredericks and having been the second of four children, Isabel grew up singing at Christian World Worship Center SA, under the leadership of Pastor Michael and Rhonda Sides. It was here that she was given the opportunity and platform to develop her gift and ministry, and in 2006, she was elevated to the position of Worship Pastor. Isabel met her husband, Kenneth, in 2006 at Christian World Worship Center, and in 2010, shortly after getting married, they relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they became a part of the City of Love NO, under the covering of Bishop Lester and Pastor Fran Love.’