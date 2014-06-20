Motown Gospel Celebrates 20 Years With Compilation Album of Hit Songs

The Belle Report

Premiere Gospel label, Motown Gospel, to release compilation album marking the label’s twenty years of iconic and genre-defining music.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Motown Gospel, this album journeys through the birth of EMI Gospel as a seedling artist development label to its rise and transition into Motown Gospel, one of the most successful music labels.

All your favorites are featured on Motown Gospel: 20 Years | 20 Hits with songs from Award-winning artists Tye Tribbett, VaShawn Mitchell, Charles Jenkins, Micah Stampley, Lamar Campbell, Forever Jones and More. Among the classic gems include “I Need You Now,” from Smokie Norful; Tri City Singers’ “Never Seen The Righteous,” Kierra Sheard’s debut single “You Don’t Know” and so much more.

Digging deep into the vault, Motown Gospel: 20 Years | 20 Hits relives the best and brightest in gospel music with songs like “Blessed and Highly Favored,” (The Clark Sisters), “Set Me Free,” (Myron Butler & Levi) “Worth Fighting For,” (Brian Courtney Wilson) and the career-defining “Break Every Chain,” from Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

“As I compiled this collection, I was reminded of our label’s unique history of bringing together iconic songs with breakthrough artists,” says Monica Coates, Motown Gospel’s Co-Executive Director and VP of A&R/Creative. “We are excited to share these musical memories with gospel lovers everywhere.”

Motown Gospel: 20 Years | 20 Hits delivers the songs that has defined generations, and they are finally compiled in one place. The project offers two bonus tracks from the label’s newest stars, Gene Moore’s debut single “Recover” and “Wherever I Go,” from celebrity vocalist Lexi.

Fans can also play Motown Gospel’s interactive quiz to test their Gospel music knowledge. Challenge friends to game of name that tune, and see if you or they can guess all 20 titles.

About Motown Gospel

Motown Gospel is one of the most prominent gospel music companies in the world, boasting two decades of chart-topping and award-winning artists, albums and songs. Owned by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal Music Group, the world’s leading Christian Music company and market leader in recorded music, distribution, and music publishing, Motown Gospel’s artist roster has included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Tye Tribbett, Brian Courtney Wilson, Kierra Sheard and more.