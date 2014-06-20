Morehouse College celebrates legacy!

joy105.com

This week, marks the 150th anniversay of the founding of Morehouse College. Over the past 150 years, Morehouse College has been home to some of the best and brightest leaders in the world. Only two years after the American Civil War, the Augusta Institute was established by Rev. William Jefferson White, an Atlanta Baptist priest and cabinetmaker (William Jefferson White’s relative James E. Tate, was one of the organizers of Atlanta University, now known as Clark Atlanta University), with the support of the Rev. Richard C. Coulter, a previous slave from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Rev. Edmund Turney, coordinator of the National Theological Institute for instructing freedmen in Washington, D.C.

The college was established to teach African American men in religious philosophy and training and was situated in Springfield Baptist Church,(Augusta, Georgia), the most seasoned autonomous black church in the United States. The organization moved from Augusta, Georgia, to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1879. The school got sponsorship from the American Baptist Home Mission Society, an association that built up a few generally dark colleges. The Institute’s first president was Rev. Dr. Joseph T. Robert (1871-1884). An abolitionist subjugation Baptist serve from South Carolina and 1828 graduate of Brown University, Robert raised assets, educated the classes, and balanced out the establishment. Honorable alumni inlcude Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Maynard Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and many others.

In 2007, Morehouse graduated 540 men, one of the greatest classes in its history. On May 16, 2008, Joshua Packwood transformed into the fundamental white valedictorian to graduate in the school’s 141-year history. In August 2008, Morehouse regarded a total of 920 new understudies (770 green beans and 150 understudies from another school) to its grounds, one of the greatest entering classes ever.

Morehouse applauded a couple of significant defining moments in 2013. 100 years back, in 1913, Atlanta Baptist College was renamed Morehouse College after Henry Lyman Morehouse, relating secretary for the American Baptist Home Mission Society. 2013 is furthermore the 50th celebration of the 1963 March on Washington, when Morehouse graduate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., class of 1948, passed on his striking “I Have a Dream” talk in Washington, D.C. The year moreover indicate the 50th recognition of King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The College also complimented the 25th celebration of the “A Candle in the Dark” Gala, which regards a part of the world’s pioneers and raises concede stores for Morehouse understudies.

In May 2013, President Barack Obama transformed into the primary sitting president in seventy five percent of a century to pass on a starting area in Georgia when he took an interest in Morehouse College’s 129th Commencement work. Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave a late spring start address at the University of Georgia in 1938. President Obama got a favored Doctor of Laws degree from Morehouse.

Morehouse’s speaking to body is its Board of Trustees. The Morehouse Board of Trustees has 37 people, including 3 understudy trustees and 3 work force trustees. As of December 2014, five of the six authority board people and seven of the 31 general trustees are Morehouse graduated class.

The President of the College is the senior authority officer, named formally by the Board of Trustees. The present President of Morehouse is John Silvanus Wilson, Jr., a 1979 graduate of Morehouse, an instructor of preparing and the past authority head of the White House Initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. His contract will expire in June. Next year, Morehouse College will welcome a new president. It’s third one in the past decade. The President’s Office has 8 divisions inside its “administrative authority” – Academic Affairs (headed by the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs), General Counsel, Business and Finance, Campus Operations, Information Technology, Institutional Advancement and Student Affairs.

Morehouse’s understudies are tended to by two key bodies. The Morehouse Student Government Association is an official board with 13 individuals who are picked yearly. There is moreover the Campus Alliance for Student Activities (CASA), a 17-segment board responsible for co-curricular arranging crosswise over grounds.

Morehouse’s majors and ventures are isolated into three divisions: the Division of Business Administration and Economics; the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Division of Science and Mathematics. Each division is passing by a senior part.

It is truly remarkable that this institution has been able to be around for 150 years always maintaining an elite persona. The development of the Morehouse Mystique is something that has been carefully cultivated for the future. I strongly recommend this college for any African-American male that believes that they have greatness within themselves. As Howard Thurman once said, “Over the heads of her students, Morehouse holds a crown that she challenges them to grow tall enough to wear.” Happy 150 years Mother Morehouse!!

