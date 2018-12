bcnn1.com

Bishop Marvin Sapp helped celebrate his mother in her hometown of Forest, MS over the weekend.



Sapp’s mother, Lodena Sapp Holyfield was honored at the town’s annual Christmas Gala, which she founded in 2010.

Sapp shared on Instagram that even though his mother made him take a picture with all the guest, it was his pleasure.

Congratulations Momma Sapp!

SOURCE: FirstLadyB

PHOTO: via Instagram