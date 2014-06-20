6.The Rev. Bernice King, right, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., stands under a statue paying tribute to her father.

Bernice King said she hopes the erection of her father’s statue can now spark conversations about the impact of monuments in public spaces.

“This statue being unveiled today, I believe, also provides a sense of hope to a nation that is in turmoil once again, as many people around this nation are removing and taking down Confederate monuments,” she said.

David Goldman / AP