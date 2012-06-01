Maranda Curtis “Open Heaven” debuts #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Chart

The Belle Report

Leading worshippers around the globe into the presence of God, Maranda Curtis’ powerful new album, Open Heaven, enters Billboard’s Top Gospel Chart at Number 1 this week. The life-changing project celebrates Curtis’ unique combination of worship, gospel, blues, jazz and soul.

“Humbled and Grateful, to see this body of intentional work bless the masses,” Maranda said. “It was my heart’s desire for God to breathe on this music so that the manifestation of anOpen Heaven could be present in the lives of the listener.”

Open Heaven is available on all digital outlets and everywhere music is sold and streamed. The project is released via Red Alliance Media and Fair Trade Services.