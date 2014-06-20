Lexi’s highly anticipated return to music with “Just Listen”

The Belle Report

It’s time to JUST LISTEN! Lexi’s first album in 6 years, JUST LISTEN, is streaming on all digital platforms, and available for purchase in stores and online today. The highly anticipated project from Motown Gospel’s multi-hyphenate singer-star has been gaining momentum since the release of her new single, “In The Room,” in March.

JUST LISTEN finds Lexi in a renewed and more exciting space. The album offers fans and music enthusiasts a soulful, and honest Lexi. Her reignited vigor and recording approach shine through on each song. JUST LISTEN moves seamlessly between urban grooves and up-tempo dance numbers, to beautiful pop ballads and smooth soul tracks.

Lexi performed a sneak preview of the album on Sirius XM Kirk Franklin’s Praise in an exclusive “Artist Confidential” concert this past week to rave reviews. Lexi shared her heart and lessons on life before performing beautifully to a packed house filled with super fans and industry heavyweights.

Released earlier this month, her new video, “In The Room,” can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Zr2_6c1FZWw.

Fans can engage with Lexi during her nonstop promo tour, which includes markets like New York City, DC, Baltimore, Atlanta and Detroit. Lexi will partner with Walmart to provide unique in-store CD signing events in select markets, beginning with 5 stores in the DC, Baltimore and Virginia area next week. The JUST LISTEN promo tour will also reach a massive audience at this year’s ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, as part of the 2018 Hour of Power during the Empowerment Experience on Sunday, July 8, 2018.