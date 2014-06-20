Lecrae Readies Autobiography About God And Redeeming Grace

The success of the album lead him to performances on mainstream television. This further opened a door for him to do missionary work in our media obsessed society. He won his second Grammy award this year for his song “Messengers.” In his thank you speech he said,“You can’t celebrate gifts without celebrating the giver of all gifts, so I want to celebrate Jesus.”

He is going to add one more title to his resume. That title is author.

In a press release, Lecrae said:

“I am writing ‘Unashamed’ for all those who don’t know who they are, who feel confined by the labels given to them.” As an artist my ambition is to make honest music, and I feel the same way about writing this book. I want to be honest about where I’ve come from and what I’ve learned along the way. I want to influence culture, to help catalyze and inspire, and help other people find understanding. If they find some inspiration and some clarity for their own lives, as they follow my journey, then I will have succeeded.”

This past week Lecrae was on the missionary road in Georgia with RUSH ministry. Nine hundred twenty-five people accepted Christ at the RUSH ministries conference featuring Sadie Robertson, Lecrae, Kristian Stanfill, Tony Nolan and Building 429. RUSH, which stands for Reaching Unchurched Students for Him, was started more than a decade ago and has grown into a Southeastern movement focused on engaging students in worship.

