Koryn Hawthorne, releases holiday single “This Christmas (Live)”

Nashville, TN (November 16, 2018) – Chart topper Koryn Hawthorne releases a newly-recorded single with “This Christmas (Live),” available now at all digital music providers. Delivering a soaring festive live performance of the cherished modern Christmas classic, Hawthorne recorded “This Christmas (Live)” at Skyville Live in Nashville, TN. Her performance is from The Soul & Spirit of Christmas taping, airing on getTV on Friday, November 23rd at 8 pm ET. The track is produced by renowned award-winning producers/composers Wally Wilson (Joan Baez, Amy Grant, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood) and Kenny Greenberg (Joan Baez, Etta James, Josh Turner, Matthew West).
On the heels of her record-breaking #1 smash hit “Won’t He Do It” (which spent 35 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart, making history for the longest reign at #1 by a female artist on that chart) – Koryn Hawthorne’s latest single “Unstoppable,” is also out at Gospel radio now. The Dove Award winner has continued to garner accolades for her fresh voice and powerful encouragement to fans in her chart-topping album Unstoppable and live performances, and will be performing on the 2018 Soul Train Awards. The 2018 Soul Train Awards will be airing on BET and BET HER on Sunday, November 25th at 8 pm/7c.
Koryn Hawthorne: “This Christmas (Live)” is available now.
