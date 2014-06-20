Kirk Franklin Ties Record For Most No. 1s on Gospel Airplay Chart

billboard.com

Kirk Franklin‘s “Love Theory” ascends 2-1 on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart (dated April 27) to become his record-tying sixth leader on the list, matching Tamela Mann. James Fortune & FIYA follow with five.

“Theory” marks Franklin’s first trip to the chart’s summit since July 2017, when “My World Needs You,” featuring Mann, Sarah Reeves and Tasha Cobbs, led for two weeks.

“I’m so grateful to share the songs that God has given me,” Franklin tells Billboard. “To see them still connect with old and new fans alike is truly humbling.”

On the airplay-, streaming- and sales-powered Hot Gospel Songs chart, where in February “Theory” became Frankin’s record-padding seventh No. 1 (and second to start at the pinnacle), the song reigns for a 12th week; it leads Gospel Digital Song Sales for a ninth frame, with 1,000 sold in the latest tracking week.

“Theory” is the first single from Franklin’s 13th studio album, Long Live Love, due May 31.

Elsewhere on Billboard‘s faith-based charts, Danny Gokey‘s Haven’t Seen It arrives at No. 2 on Top Christian Albums, earning 10,000 equivalent album units (9,000 in traditional album sales), according to Nielsen Music. Gokey adds his fourth top 10, a sum that includes two No. 1s. His last LP, Rise, debuted atop the tally in February 2017. The third-place finalist on the 2009 season of American Idol initially led with his first full-length in the genre, Hope in Front of Me, which bowed at the summit in July 2014.