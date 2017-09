Kirk Franklin Shares Positive Encounter With Police Officer After Being Pulled Over for Speeding

blackchristiannews.com

Recently, Gospel artist Kirk Franklin was pulled over by a North Texas police officer for speeding.

The encounter ended well, and Franklin posted a message about it on Instagram with the following note:

DIDN’T REALIZE I WAS SPEEDING THIS MORNING TILL THIS OFFICER PULLED ME OVER AND POLITELY ASKED ME TO SLOW DOWN. BLEW MY MIND HOW COOL HE WAS DIDN’T EVEN KNOW ME TILL I ASKED FOR A PICTURE. JUST WANNA CELEBRATE GOOD HEARTED PEOPLE IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. GOOD COPS WIN!

–BCNN1