Kirk Franklin joins Dr. Bobby Jones For A Two-Part Television Special Focused On Music And Ministry!

The Belle Report

Minister Kirk Franklin joined Dr. Bobby Jones and the Nashville Super Choir and guests:The Voices of Hope from (Washington, D.C.), Tanetta Winters (Las Vegas, Nevada), Daryl Bowers and Legacy (Nashville, Tennessee) for a dynamic, powerful television special, to be aired on The Impact Television Network, Saturday and Sunday, August 4th and 5th, 2018, at 2:00 PM.

The musical presentations arranged by Kirk Franklin and Derrick Lee, were remarkable. You don’t want to miss this tantalizing dialogue between two giants of the gospel music industry, Dr Jones and Minister Kirk Franklin.

Their conversation centered around how they first met at Dr. Jones’ Gospel Explosion in Atlanta, GA. Their story is sensational. It will truly bless you, as it did for the large audience that were in attendance to witness this great union of complete God directed ministries by both men. The spirit of the Lord was truly present.

You may want to keep Part 1 and Part 2 in your video tape library for future references. Part 2 will air the following weekend, August 11 and 12, 2018, The Impact Television Network, 2PM, EST.