Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan Butler, Doug Williams, JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Canton Jones, Jonathan McReynolds, Da’ Truth & More Set To Perform at 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

The Belle Report

(CHICAGO) – Feb. 8, 2017 – Central City Productions announced today select performers for the 2017 Stellar Awards. Hailed as an “epic night in gospel music,” this year’s Stellar Awards will return to the Las Vegas Orleans Arenaon Saturday, March 25, 2017. The telecast will premiere on TV One Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET with encores at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. In addition, the Stellar Awards will air in national broadcast syndication on 170 stations in over 150 markets around the country from April 15 – May 7, 2017.

Set to take the stage this year with powerful worship performances are: Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin, Bizzle, Canton Jones, Da’ Truth, JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Tasha Cobbs, Doug Williams, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson & Da Chozen Brothaz.

Stellar Awards Founder, Don Jackson will bestow special honors upon gospel legend, Spencer Taylor (of the Highway QC’s) this year’s recipient of the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award honoree, the legendary Reverend Clay Evans. Stellar Honors Hall of Fame Inductees include: Fred Hammond, Mississippi Mass Choir and Dr. Leonard Scott.

The Stellar Awards show taping is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 – $200 at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Show is scheduled for Friday, March 24 to showcase non-televised awards winners including superstar Harvey Watkins, Jr. (of the Canton Spirituals) the recipient of the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award. Among the artists performing that evening are: C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence, Micah Stampley, Janice Gaines, Latice Crawford, Myron Butler, Charles Butler & Trinity, The Wardlaw Brothers, Kinsmen and the Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University.

Also, the Stellar Gospel Radio Awards & Showcase will be held on Saturday, March 25, honoring top radio stations and announcers serving urban gospel music audiences. Performers include: Zacardi Cortez, Ted Winn, Cheryl Fortune, Luther Barnes, Enon Tabernacle Choir and Brian Courtney Wilson. Tickets for each event can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

