Kari Jobe and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to Host The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 21, 2017) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced that award-winning singer-songwriter Kari Jobe and Gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard will team up to host the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Also joining the all-star lineup are performers Bri (Briana Babineaux), Danny Gokey, Gaither Vocal Band, Ryan Stevenson and Travis Greene. They join previously announced performers CeCe Winans, Hillsong Worship, Matt Redman, MercyMe, Reba McEntire, Steven Malcolm and Zach Williams and presenters Anthony Brown, Chris Tomlin, David and Tamela Mann, for KING & Country and Matt Maher.

The awards show will take place on October 17 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on October 22 at 8 p.m. CST. Purchase tickets here.

GMA also announced the addition of Lifeway’s Christian Standard Bible as a partner for this year’s awards show. “We share the belief with Christian musicians everywhere that the word of God has the power to change lives,” Lifeway Christian Resources VP Eric Geiger said. “That’s why the Christian Standard Bible is honored to partner with GMA in taking the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world! Congratulations to GMA and all the nominees at this year’s Dove Awards! Sound the Remedy!”

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Top nominated artists include Zach Williams, Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin, Kirk Franklin and NEEDTOBREATHE. View the full list of nominees here. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners are voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. For more information, visit www.doveawards.com .

About Lifeway’s Christian Standard Bible:

The Christian Standard Bible aims to draw readers into a deeper, more meaningful relationship with God. By translating Scripture into the clearest possible modern English, the CSB allows readers to experience God’s Word at its fullest. Developed by 100 scholars from 17 denominations, the Christian Standard Bible faithfully and accurately captures the Bible’s original meaning without compromising readability. The CSB is a trustworthy text for both sermon preparation and serious study, translated straight from the biblical languages by scholars who love God’s Word. For more information, visit www.csbible.com .

About GMA:

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles including Pop, Rock, Praise & Worship, Urban Gospel, R&B, Hip Hop, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Latin and more. The GMA community includes agents, artists, church leaders, managers, promoters, radio personnel, record company executives, retailers, songwriters and other industry visionaries. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards and IMMERSE. For more on supporting the GMA or becoming a member, please visit www.gospelmusic.org .

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks, visit us at tbn.org.