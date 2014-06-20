Jonathan McReynolds Warns Christians Not to Be a ‘Stumblingblock’ to Others on Social Media

blackchristiannews.com

In a day and age when a growing number of professing Christians are exercising their freedom of choice to drink, go to the club, wear provocative clothing, and act out on social media, gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is urging them to reconsider.

In a new blog post, the 27-year-old pleads with believers to think beyond themselves and take into account how their behaviors impact others who may be watching. That way, their liberty won’t lead someone else into bondage.

“I don’t know where we got this idea that our actions, clothes, tweets and Periscopes can be right even when they look all wrong,” wrote the “Pressure” singer on his LifeRoom Talk blog, as he encouraged readers not to be a stumblingblock, or hindrance to others.

In the latest entry titled “Smarts That Could Kill,” McReynolds uses 1 Corinthians 8:9-13 as his foundation.

In that passage, the Apostle Paul tells Christians to avoid certain actions—specifically eating meat offered to idols, even though eating such meat was allowable. This directive was given for the benefit of believers who were weaker and felt that this action was wrong.

Paul did not want them to be confused and bewildered by seeing another brother or sister in Christ indulging in what they viewed as a forbidden delicacy.

Paul’s point is this: even if you don’t feel convicted for behaving a certain way, if a specific action will lead someone else astray, avoid doing it.

That’s selfless Christianity at its best. Yet, it’s a biblical principle that many who are said to be followers of Jesus don’t embrace. And it’s something the Dove Award-winning musician wants the Church to get back to.

Though the young singer admits he doesn’t always personally get it right, he’s trying.

Click here to read more.

SOURCE: EEW Magazine News

Rebecca Johnson