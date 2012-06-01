Jekalyn Carr Unveils Official Album Cover

Stellar Award winning, GRAMMY and Billboard Music Award nominated and GMA Dove Award nominee Jekalyn Carr has unveiled her new CD cover and website www.youwillwin.org on the heels of releasing her Billboard Top 15 radio single “You Will Win,” which is available now on iTunes.

On the www.YouWillWin.org website, fans will be able to post various things and situations that they are winning over. The website will offer You Will Win paraphernalia and receive updates on the You Will Win movement and Jekalyn Carr.

Jekalyn Carr‘s incredible song, “You Will Win” is the first single off her forthcoming live record, One Nation, Under God set to be released January 2018 on her independently owned label Lunjeal Music Group along with her new book.