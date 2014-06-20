It’s Official: ‘New York Undercover’ Returns With Original Cast Members

blackamericaweb.com

New York Undercover is back. According to multiple reports, the Fox TV show that pioneered the kind of diverse cast drama that seems like a no-brainer today is heading back to TV screens after 20 years. The 90’s cop drama starred Michael DeLorenzo as Eddie Torres and Malik Yoba as J. C. Williams, two New York City cops. Lauren Velez played Lt. Nina Moreno, who was Torres’ love interest.

The show, which originated on Fox, is again produced by Dick Wolf, who oversees the Chicago Med, Fire and PD franchises, which are a ratings boon for ABC. The reboot of NYU will premiere on ABC in 2019.

New York Undercover ended in controversy 20 years ago amid cast demands for more money. Yoba was particularly vocal about the disrespect he perceived from Wolf. But in Hollywood, all is forgiven when people can reunite for profit.

Yoba will now play the head of the unit and the show will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz, though casting has yet to be announced for either role. DeLorenzo’s character can’t return to the show, as he was killed off in the third season.

Yoba has yet to comment on the reboot but a good sign for this version is that Anthony Hemengway, who produced Underground is on board as one of the executive producers.

Naomi Campbell, George Gore III (who went on to play Damon Wayans’ son on his sitcom) Ice-T, Gladys Knight and Being Mary Jane’s Lisa Vidal were all guest stars on the original show.

Photo Credit: (Stringer/Getty Images)