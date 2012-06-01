Inspirational Music Leader Entertainment One Celebrates Six GMA Dove Award Nominations

The 49th Annual GMA Dove Award nominations were recently announced, and Entertainment One (eOne) is proud to celebrate its six nominations in multiple categories.

With a diverse roster representing a kaleidoscope of “kingdom sounds”, eOne consistently releases innovative music that inspires, uplifts, motivates and cultivates a robust lifestyle of faith. The nominations are a testament to the label’s strong presence in the marketplace, which is powered by the dynamic music and creative vision of its artists.

Entertainment One’s Dove Award nominees are:

Jonathan McReynolds

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year

“Not Lucky, I’m Loved”

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of The Year

Make Room

Ricky Dillard & New G

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“I Survived It”

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year

10

Todd Dulaney

Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Your Great Name”

Urban Worship Album of the Year

Your Great Name

The Dove Awards will take place on Tuesday, October 16, at Lipscomb University. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the show on Sunday, October 21. Voting for the final winners will run August 20 through August 27.