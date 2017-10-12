House Democrats Can’t Impeach Trump, but They’re Willing to Try

nytimes.com

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, the 264th day of Donald J. Trump’s presidency, a Democratic congressman from Texas walked onto the floor of the House and presented articles of impeachment against the commander in chief.

President Trump has not necessarily committed a crime, the congressman said, but he has “undermined” the integrity of his office, “brought disrepute” on the presidency, and “betrayed” the trust of Americans.

Congress, firmly in Republican control, barely blinked an eye.

The dynamic is likely to become a lot more familiar on Capitol Hill as the Trump presidency and investigations into the president’s associates grind on. Driven by an angry and energized base and insulated by the surety that Republican leaders will block their efforts, liberal Democrats are turning to one of Congress’s most symbolically freighted cudgels — impeachment — to add urgency to their longstanding criticisms of a president they say is unfit for office.

But with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, still pursuing his investigation, the efforts lack the weight of a prosecutor’s brief — and could become the objects of scorn, if not mockery.

“I believe that there is support across the length and breadth of this country,” the congressman, Al Green of Texas, said in an interview shortly before he went to the floor on Wednesday. “I do not take this lightly.”

Mr. Green’s articles of impeachment have company. Representative Steve Cohen, Democrat of Tennessee, plans to introduce his own impeachment articles in the coming weeks. Brad Sherman, Democrat of California, did so in July. And other Democrats in the House, where impeachment proceedings must begin, say they will not be far behind.

“Impeachment is what people understand,” Mr. Cohen said in a recent interview.

The resolutions have no real chance of advancing in the House — a fact that has not been lost on Democrats. Impeachment resolutions are typically referred to the House Judiciary Committee, which serves as the first place for debate and investigation into whether the articles warrant a full hearing by the House. With the Republicans in firm control of the chamber — and the Judiciary Committee gavel — the chance that they receive any real hearing there is next to none.

Click here to read more