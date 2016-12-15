Homegoing Services set for Joe Ligon

joy105.com
Funeral Arrangements for gospel legend Willie Joe Ligon, founder and lead singer of The Mighty Clouds of Joy have been set for this week. An All-Star Gospel Musical Celebration honoring his life and music will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 6 p.m., at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas.
Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m., at Antioch where the Rev., Dr. John R. Adolph is senior pastor. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., will serve as the eulogist and Bishop Neal Roberson will officiate.
Words of comfort, encouragement and memorials may be sent to:
Mrs. Peggy Ligon
c/o Calvary Mortuary ( www.calvarymortuarybeaumont.com )
1225 South Seventh Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
Phone: (409) 838-0159
Fax: (409)838-0551
Ligon passed away on December 11.
Source: Gospel Flava/Melanie Pratt