Gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs Honored With Key to Her Georgia Hometown

blackchristiannews.com

Tasha Cobbs has received Grammy, Dove and Stellar Awards. Now, she’s accepting another important honor: a key to her hometown.

The 35-year-old gospel music star who hails from Jesup, Georgia, received the honor of the “Key to the City” given to residents and visitors by the city council and mayor. And Cobbs took to social media to share the moment with her supporters.

“WOW! Tonight was AMAZING,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “The mayor from my hometown presented me with Key to the City… words escape me right now!”

In the video, Jesup Mayor David Earl Keith presented Cobbs with the honor at Unity Church of God in Jesup.

“I know you travel all over the world and I know you tell people about Jesup. We appreciate you doing that,” Keith told Cobbs in front of the church’s congregation. “Tasha Cobb has shown herself to be an exemplary citizen and outstanding member of Jesup, Georgia. Tasha Cobbs is known for her entertainment success and numerous accomplishments [that] include a Grammy, Dove and Stellar Awards.”

Despite all of her success throughout the years, Cobbs has expressed that her small town origins keep her humble.

“I am a country girl. I have no choice to be humble,” she told Jet magazine in a previous interview.

“If I ever think to get the big head — I just think I’m from Jesup, Georgia.”

Aside from her humility, Cobbs told the magazine that pursuing God’s will instead of her own has contributed to her success.

“My answer is still ‘yes, God do what you do.’ Along with that comes the ups and downs,” she said. “You have to go through some things so that God can mature you and trust you with the things that He gives you.”

Click here to read more.

Source: Christian Post | CHRISTINE THOMASOS