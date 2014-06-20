Gospel singer Tamela Mann launches women’s plus size athletic apparel, ‘frustrated’ with being underserved

christianpost.com

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tamela Mann announced the launch of a new plus size athleisure apparel inspired by years of feeling underserved.

The “Meet the Browns” actress and singer explained that every time she went shopping she would become upset at the fact that she never found appealing clothes in the plus size section.

“I chose to do this line for a number of reasons. The idea was actually birthed out of frustration; I would go shopping and most of the selections for plus-sized women were not as fashionable,” explained Tamela in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

Mann is a busy entrepreneur, entertainer and mom who has been married for 30 years. She and her husband, David, are very open about their love life and the singer hopes to keep her sex appeal as well as help other curvy women do so.

“I wanted to create a line that would look good on curvy women as well as make them feel beautiful, sexy, and comfortable at the same time,” she continued.

The Tamela Mann Collection is now available online for a limited time and officially hits retail stores this fall. It currently includes six “super-chic styles” of jackets, tops and bottoms. The clothes come in the shades of gray and black with floral print.

The “Take Me to the King” singer can be seen modeling her new clothing line on her website. The various designs offered vary in material from cotton, polyester and spandex. The athleisure line is designed to help women express their unique style while flattering their shape.

“I’m starting with athleisure wear because I know how important it is to women to have athletic gear functional enough to wear during a workout that seamlessly transitions to a stylish look perfect for running errands afterwards,” Mann shared in the statement.

“The fit and quality of the garments are at their best, and I am really excited to share the variety of styles and colors of my first collection.”

The collection can be viewed at tamelamann.com