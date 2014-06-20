Gospel Group-Kinsmen set for first “Live” Recording-June 9thAt Fellowship Baptist Church-Chicago, IL

thebellereport.com

Gospel Group, Kinsmen will be in their first “Live” Recording on June 9, 2017. This most-anticipated recording, will be produced by, Grammy Award Winning Producer, Percy Bady and Acclaimed Producer, Rex Hardy, Jr.

Kinsmen’s “Live” Recording will take place at, Fellowship Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave, Chicago, IL and begin at 7:00 pm. The featured guest artist will be, the Award Winning Gospel artist, Charles Jenkins.

Those in attendance will be treated to an evening of authentic, anointed, powerful and encouraging vocals, music and messages. If you’ve never seen Kinsmen live, get ready for a life changing experience.

Watch Kinsmen Live Now: Kinsmen-Born Again

Kinsmen’s new single “Born Again” is available for download on iTunes and other online retailers.