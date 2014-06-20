Gospel Artist Tasha Page Lockhart keeps it real with her new book!

joy105.com

Award winning recording artist, songwriter, musician and now author Tasha Page-Lockhart takes her readers on a journey from childhood, to becoming BET’s Sunday Best Season Six Winner with her debut book And The Winner Is…Tasha Page Lockhart Uncut. Her intense real life accounts will leave you undoubtedly inspired as she reveals details of overcoming trials and tribulations. It is the heartwarming story of redemption and unwavering faith that she passionately shares.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to really share my story and journey as a recording artist when booked to sing so sharing my story through my book elaborates on how I became a winner over various areas of my life and how you can become a winner also,” states Tasha.

In her childhood, she was molested various times by some family members and trusted family friends. While she was in high school, she played basketball, and had dreams of aspiring to be a WNBA player. Yet, those dreams would soon change, when at 17 years old, she got pregnant, and had a child at 18, causing her to become a high school dropout. This caused her life to spiral out of control, and she became homeless and got addicted to drugs causing her childhood boyfriend Clifton to depart for Atlanta, Georgia, in 2006.

And The Winner Is…Tasha Page Lockhart Uncut is available digitally via Amazon today. She’s releasing her 2nd album entitled SOPHOMORE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) this Summer.Tasha is married to Clifton Lockhart and they have 2 children, Ronald & CJ and they reside in Detroit, MI.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1943409285/

