GI Celebrates 20 Years as a Group

The Belle Report

Richmond , VA – December 17, 2018 — G.I. celebrated 20 years as a group over the weekend, with inclusion of all of its, past and present members. The 20 Year Anniversary Concert took place at Speaking Spirits Ministry in Richmond, VA, along with friends, family and tons of fans.

“ It’s hard to believe that in 1998, 20 years ago in Richmond VA, three brothers/high school friends formed this group that would minister, inspire, and bless lives all over the world. It is rare that any group, in any genre, would last 20 months, let alone 20 years. Wherever we go, people find it hard to believe that we’ve been in existence for 20 years” says group member Lamonte Harris. He continued, “ We could bet a million dollars what the next line will be when we tell people we’ve been singing for 20 years. We always get , But you only look 20!””

When asked what is the secret to their longevity group member, Branden Anderson say, “Love, patience, prayer and teamwork. You have to sacrifice, and be considerate of our other group members. We’ve seen them come and go, and I believe that’s why we are still here.” Not only are they still in existence but they are thriving!

Their new hit single “I’m Ready” sits at #17 this week on Mediabase’s Gospel Airplay Charts, and #20 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Charts.