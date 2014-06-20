Former Dallas ISD School Board Chief Hollis Brasher dies at the age of 81

About the same time, Dallas ISD went to court seeking to reduce federal oversight related to a decades-old order to desegregate its schools. Brashear challenged an expert who testified that a persistent achievement gap between white and minority students was due to differences in social and economic backgrounds.

“That may be something that the analysts and statisticians say, but I know in my heart we can do better,” he said.

Brashear, the grandson of a freed slave, had endured segregation himself. Born in 1935, he spent summers sweating in a cotton field to support his family in southern Dallas. He couldn’t go to the same public swimming pools as white children, nor to the same schools.

But at Lincoln High School, teacher Mamie McKnight recognized Brashear’s talent in math. She told The Dallas Morning News in 1998 that she pushed him to pursue engineering.

Brashear couldn’t afford college, so he asked the dean of the engineering school at Prairie View A&M University for a job to pay his tuition. He swept and mopped floors to earn a degree.

Years later, he snagged the presidency of the Dallas ISD board through a controversial vote in 1997 that ousted another trustee from the role.

His backers hoped he would restore order to a board that had become known for its relentless bickering and for having its meetings interrupted by the New Black Panther Party. But some trustees at the time cast Brashear’s presidency as a short-term political move meant to quell black protesters.

Board infighting continued under his watch, even as he tried to drown out the squabbles with the bang of his gavel.

Critics said he wasn’t aggressive enough, but some of his friends see it differently.

“He was the calm in the midst of the storm,” former trustee Ron Price said Sunday. “Back then there was a lot of upheaval, a lot of finger-pointing.”

Price attributed Brashear’s restrained leadership to his 21-year career in the Army, which took him to Korea and Vietnam and earned him two Bronze Stars.