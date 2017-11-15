Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension is back on

nypost.com

A Manhattan federal appeals court has denied a request to delay a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott — taking him out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals denied Elliott’s request to further delay his suspension for domestic violence. The ruling came down less than two hours after his NFL Players Association lawyers appeared in court to argue that the suspension should be delayed as they pursue their lawsuit arguing that he was improperly punished.

Elliott appeared for the hearing but refused to take questions afterward, hiding behind a courthouse column until his driver arrived to sweep him and his entourage away.

A few hours later, the judges posted their two-paragraph decision.

“Upon due consideration, it is hereby ordered that the appellant’s motion for an injunction pending appeal is denied because the appellant has failed to meet the requisite standard,” the three-judge panel said.

Elliott was suspended at the start of the season after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell found that Elliott beat his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in Columbus, Ohio, on multiple occasions in July 2016.

The NFL said it found “substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence,” including photographs Thompson posted to her Instagram account of bruising to her arms, neck, hands and legs, which she said came from Elliott.

The running back wasn’t charged with a crime, however, because of “conflicting and inconsistent information,” according to the Columbus City Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the six-game suspension without pay, Elliott was ordered to undergo counseling, which he will also have to begin now that the punishment is in effect.