EPM Music Group to release “The Unsung Hits” From EARNEST PUGH

The Belle Report

Earnest Pugh has hit songs for days, and they just keep on coming as EPM Music Group prepares to release The UnSung Hits, a 10-track set of previously unreleased songs by vocal powerhouse Pugh.

Renowned for his stratospheric vocals and chart-topping singles, Pugh is excited for listeners to hear these songs that were he recorded for prior projects: “Working on an album is such a journey, and we often record great songs that unfortunately don’t align with the overall theme or message of the CD once the body of work comes together. With this ‘Unsung’ project, I get the opportunity to showcase some songs that I love and that are just as dear to me as the songs for which I’m most known,” says Pugh.

In true form, The Unsung Hits highlights Pugh’s remarkable voice and impassioned lyrics sure to inspire listeners and also sure to invoke worship. The treat is that the album also features duets with some of gospel music’s leading and legendary voices, including Bishop Rance Allen, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, D’Atra Hicks and Michelle Prather. Producers include Cedric Thompson, Michael Bereal and Keith Williams. Listen to a sampling of the album here: Earnest Pugh The Unsung Hits Album Sampler

Audience response to some of these songs gives Pugh confidence that this is the right season to release this treasure trove of music. “I started singing a few of the songs at concerts, and before I knew it, the audiences were either singing along or in total worship. They had never heard the music before, but that’s how quickly it connected with people.”

Dr. Earnest Pugh is the CEO of EPM Music Group and a veteran gospel recording artist with over 11 Top Thirty Singles, including two #1 singles: “Rain on Us” and “I Need Your Glory.” An active artist on BlacksSmoke Music Worldwide, Pugh’s schedule includes multiple markets each week. A worshiper at his core, Pugh is the Senior Worship Leader at Village of Faith Church in Richmond, VA. He also serves as CEO of VER, a non-profit agency focused on meeting the essential needs of veterans.