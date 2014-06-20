Earnest Pugh Drops New Music Video “SURVIVE” In Support Of 9th Album, “SURVIVE,”

The Belle Report

PR — Gospel music powerhouse, Earnest Pugh, has dropped a poignant new music video for his current radio hit “Survive” on VEVO (View link: https://www.vevo.com/artist/earnest-pugh). The soul-stirring song of strength and perseverance anchors the soulful singer’s ninth album, Survive (P-Man Music/Blacksmoke), which releases October 27th. And boasts cameos by Kierra Sheard, Nikki Ross, Sarg and John Paul McGee. The riveting title track is available for download on major digital service providers such as the iTunes Store, Amazon.com and Google Play. A Houston resident, Pugh is donating a portion of the song’s proceeds to the city’s Hurricane Harvey Fund, which benefits survivors of the catastrophic storm. “Survive” was produced by Michael Bereal who also produced Pugh’s prior No. 1 Billboard chart smashes, “I Need Your Glory” and “Rain On Us.”

“Survive” is currently one of the most added songs at gospel radio and Pugh has announced an aggressive October concert touring schedule in support of the new project. The tour kicks off with Pugh performing during the football halftime show – backed by the legendary Red Sea of Sound Marching Band – as Winston-Salem University’s Rams square off against Lincoln University’s Lions at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on September 30th. These are the other confirmed dates and venues:

09/30 Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC.

10/01 Village of Faith Church, Richmond, VA.

10/01 The Tago International Center, Atlanta, GA.

10/05 Berean Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA.

10/07 New Season Church, Nashville, TN.

10/08 City of Grace, Nashville, TN.

10/08 Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN.

10/11 The Luke Church, Humble, TX.

10/15 Village of Faith Church, Richmond, VA.

10/15 Hope Cathedral, Dayton, FL.

10/18 Baptist Worship Center, Philadelphia, PA.

10/19 Mt. Airy COGIC, Philadelphia, PA.

10/20 Church of Compassion, Philadelphia, PA.

10/21 Christian Stronghold, Philadelphia, PA.

10/22 Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Lansing, MI.

10/25 Village of Faith Church, Richmond, VA.

10/27 Dominion International, Norfolk, VA.

10/28 Cols Convention Trade Center, Columbus, GA.

10/29 New Rising Star Baptist Church, Columbus, GA.

10/29 Berry Center, Houston, TX.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Pugh plans to pay tribute to survivors of the disease. “This is near and dear to my heart because I have lost countless relatives and friends to this horrible disease over the years,” Pugh says. “This is my way of edifying those who have faced this life-threatening disease.”