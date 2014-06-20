Dr. Juanita Bynum Headed Back To Woman Thou Art Loosed Conference

The Christian Post

(Photo/Screenshot: Facebook) Bishop T.D. Jakes (L) will reunite with Bishop Juanita Bynum in fall 2018.

Nearly 20 years after her controversial exit from the lineup of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” annual conference, televangelist Juanita Bynum is set to return to the stage of the event that made her a household name this fall.

About two weeks ago, Bynum teased a one-minute promotional clip on Facebook of her pending appearance at Jakes’ “Woman Thou Art Loosed: Master Class” set for Oct. 18-20, sparking excitement among her supporters.

The event, which will be held in Dallas, Texas, promises an “unforgettable weekend” to women who will be attending from around the world.

“Trust us, when we say this conference is not only going to impact you spiritually but catapult you to a level of success making you the master of your journey! So prepare yourself for Woman Thou Art Loosed Master Class!” the Potter’s House said.

Along with Bynum, the event will feature Bishop Jakes, his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and Pastor Sheryl Brady.

Bynum shot to fame after her 1997 “No More Sheets” sermon at the “Woman Thou Art Loosed” Conference.

In that sermon, she discussed her battle with her sexuality and her longing for a husband. She described the bedsheets as all the empty sex she’d had with men.

“Why am I not married?” she asked the women at the conference. “But I find it very difficult to listen to anybody preach to me about being single when they got a pair of thighs in [their] bed every night … and you keep telling me to ‘Hold on, honey, stay there by yourself’ … and you goin’ home to big old muscles and thighs? … I wanna hear ‘hold on’ from somebody that knows my struggle!”