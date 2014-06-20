Doug Williams Retires As President of Blackberry Records

gospelclipboard.net

After twenty-eight years of heading the label, Doug Williams is officially retiring from his role as President and CEO of Blackberry Records as of April 1, 2019.

Williams was instrumental in signing such artists to the label as Bishop Paul Morton, The Canton Spirituals, The Williams Brothers and many others. Williams says“We’ve had an incredible 28 years and made some history along the way. However, God is leading me in other directions at this time in my life.”

Doug Williams will continue his involvement in the music industry sharing that“Music is my first love, therefore,I’ll always be involved in some facet.I still have a passion for singing, songwriting and producing” he says. When asked about the future of Blackberry Records now that he’s retiring, Williams stated,“As of now, the future of the company is to be determined, however,we’ll make an official announcement once that decision has been made.”

Doug Williams was an instrumental catalyst behind the numerous Grammy and Stellar Award nominations that Blackberry Records received.

Photo Credit: Doug Williams Facebook