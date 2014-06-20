Donnie McClurkin . . . better after accident

borrowed from Donnie McClurkin Facebook Page

Pastor Donnie McClurkin shares his testimony:

Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway. Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..

But I’m alive!!!

Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!

I AM ALIVE!!!!

Somewhat mangled, stitches on left thumb, sprained wrist, hurt knee, but I’m still here! God and two angels saved my life! I owe them…

I am still here by the grace of God!

Thank you, Lord…thank you!