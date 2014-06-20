Donnie McClurkin Asks For Our Prayers

Donnie McClurkin revealed on yesterday that doctors believe they see a reappearance of throat cancer. Donnie had surgery for this exact illness about three years ago. He said on social media that the surgery took away some of his ability to sing the way he once had sung. Donnie went on to say that when the doctor first told him this news yesterday, he cried. However, he said that he quickly gathered himself, and called on the name of JESUS!!! AMEN! He asks for our prayers. As Tye Tribbett sings…’IF HE DID IT BEFORE…THE SAME GOD, CAN DO IT AGAIN”!!!