Deon Kipping Announces He’s Cancer Free!

Earlier this year, Deon Kipping announced that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and asked for prayers. Almost a year later, he’s still asking for prayers, but the cancer is gone.

“I just wanted to let the world know…. I BEAT CANCER!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram on October 27. “I have a few more hurdles to get over in regards to this process…. But I wanted to share the best news I’ve heard in a while….I Am Cancer Free!!!”