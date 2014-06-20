Demetrius West & Jesus Promoters presents CHOIROLOGY: THE STUDY OF CHOIR MUSIC

The Belle Report

Demetrius West a producer, song writer, worship leader and choir master has combined his talents and returns with a new recording featuring his newly formed choral aggregation Jesus Promoters. Making there Kerry Douglas’ Blacksmoke Music label debut, the choir’s project Choirology: The Study of Choir Music is available now for purchase or streaming on select digital platforms.

Produced by Demetrius West and Jeffery Thomas II, the 11-track live project is infused of ensemble and traditional choir music including the album’s lead radio single, “Open up the Floodgates” featuring Karen Hoskins, which guarantees to reach beyond denominations to proclaim one God. The project also features notables such as “The Choirology Medley” the late-great Al “the Bishop” Hobbs on “The Love Express.”

From the flatbreads of Indiana, where West and his choir reside, has afforded unforgettable experiences to the state though their amazing gift in music. The choir’s vision and purpose to be Jesus Promoters continues to set a standard within the Gospel music community at-large as they embrace the confidence to stand against popular belief, law dictated removal and opinions of haters and non-beleivers.

The Choir continues to promote their new project with upcoming appearances in Dallas (KHVN Gospel Explosion), Louisville, KY (4th Street Live), Indiana (Travel Blazer Awards), Chicago (Sweet Holy Spirit Church) and Brooklyn, NY (Citadel of Praise)

Track List:

1.Bless Your Name