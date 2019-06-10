Deitrick Haddon Stars in “SINS OF THE FATHER” on TV One Premiering Next Month

gospelmusic.org

Sparked by real events, SINS OF THE FATHER features Deitrick Haddon (The Gospel), A.J. Johnson (Baby Boy), Clifton Powell (Ray), Terayle Hill (Merry Wishmas) and Angela Davis (I Feel Pretty). The movie follows Clarence Burnett (Haddon) a pastor in Atlanta who’s happily married to Karen (Davis). The couple’s world is torn apart when Karen is brutally murdered outside their Atlanta home, sending shock waves through their close-knit community. As police delve deeper into the Burnett’s inner circle, they discover secret lives filled with lust, cruelty and unearth a sinful conspiracy of biblical proportions.

Premiere: Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7C on TV One;

Encore: Sunday, July 7 at 10 p.m. on TV One

SINS OF THE FATHER is directed by Jamal Hill and written by Katrina O’Gilvie. Produced for TV One by Swirl Films, Eric Tomosunas served as executive producer with Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Ron Robinson and Darien Baldwin as producers. Leah Daniels Butler and George Pierre served as Casting Directors. For TV One, Karen Peterkin is Executive Producer in Charge-of-Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming.

Picture courtesy of gospelmusic.org