David & Nicole Binion Invite Listeners To Dwell In God’s Presence With New Live Album

Dwell: A Live Worship Experience Features Special Guests

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William McDowell, Travis Greene, BJ Putnam, MDSN

Integrity Music announces the August 3 global release of David & Nicole Binion’s Dwell: A Live Worship Experience, a 14-track immersion in Spirit-sensitive, multi-cultural and multi-generational worship.

Recorded live at TBN’s Dallas studios where the Binions serve as guest hosts for the network’s “Praise!” program, Dwell invites worshipers to do just that: put aside distractions and dwell in the presence of God. The project is, as the Binions’ music and ministry have always been, a product of collaboration, creative excellence and decades of servant-leadership. And that is what listeners will hear woven through every track on Dwell, which features guest artists Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William McDowell, Travis Greene, BJ Putnam and the Binions’ 17-year-old daughter and fellow Integrity artist, MDSN (Madison Grace Binion).

Produced by David Binion and Daniel Lopez, Dwell offers songs penned by the Binions along with MDSN, Mitch Wong, Michael Farren, Krissy Nordhoff, Aaron Lindsey, Jacob Sooter and Josh DuFrene among others.

The Binions are passionate about bringing together people from all walks of life for the creative process and to simply soak in and respond to the presence of God. That longing for God’s presence and fellowship with one another permeates Dwell. Songs such as “My Soul Follows,” “Be Still and Know” and “Hunger” – the latter co-written by and featuring MDSN – speak to the almost visceral need for God in an age of disillusionment.

It is this longing in the hearts of Jesus-followers and this vision for making room for the Spirit to move that drives the Binions. Married for 24 years, the couple has been involved in ministry for over two decades, teaching and leading worship for churches and events around the world. Most recently, they founded Dwell Ministries to mentor and train a new generation of worship leaders, and they are planting Dwell Church in the Dallas area.

“To dwell in God’s presence is a state of the heart,” says David Binion. “It’s not about where you are physically… you can ‘dwell’ in the presence of God in church, at your desk, in your prayer closet, in your car. It’s about a hunger for the things of God and for His presence… the need to soak, be transformed and empowered to change our world.”

Dwell: A Live Worship Experience is available as both a 14-track digital album and a 10-track physical album. The complete tracklist for Dwell: A Live Worship Experience, including featured guests, is:

My Soul Follows (Feat. Travis Greene)

Song Of My Heart

All Creation

Hunger (Feat. MDSN)

David’s Testimony

I Can’t Stay Here

Doxology (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

Joy Never-Ending (Feat. BJ Putnam)

All Because You’re Here (Feat. MDSN)

All Things

Gate Of Heaven

How Great / It Is Happening (Feat. William McDowell)

Be Still And Know (Feat. Calvin Nowell)

Stand Still (Spontaneous)

The Binions will share these songs and other favorites at the Holy Spirit Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada (July 29-31) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “iLead Escape” worship conference in Greensboro, North Carolina (August 1-4). Additional concert and event stops include Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, New York, Alabama, California, Nebraska, Washington, Tennessee and Michigan.