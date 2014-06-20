David and Tamela Mann Drop First Collaboration Album “Us Against the World: The Love Project” November 9

The Belle Report

Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist Tamela Mann and her husband, NAACP Image Award-Winning Actor and Comedian David Mann, will drop a soulful 10-song musical collaboration about resilient and enduring love, entitled Us Against the World: The Love Project on November 9, 2018. The album, brimming with the two’s vocal chemistry, will release in conjunction with their new memoir, Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family (W Publishing/Harper Collins Christian), available November 13, 2018.

“Ever since being part of Kirk Franklin’s The Family, fans have been asking us to do an album together. With our new book coming this fall, we thought that was the perfect time,” said David.

“The whole album is an inside look at our love story and the journey we’ve been on together,” added Tamela. “So, recording this project has been really special for both of us.”

Produced by David, Tamela and their son David Mann, Jr., Us Against the World is a candidly honest album chronicling defining moments in David and Tamela’s relationship. The two recreate an epic revelation from early on in their marriage that could have undone them on the heart-wrenching yet resolutely hopeful track “I Love You O.” On “Mason Jar” Tamela’s tender vocals pay tribute to her grandmother, mother and love of her life, David. The first single, going to Urban AC is “Good Love,” a timeless romantic duet in the vein of one of the Motown classics featuring David and Tamela’s soulfully smooth harmonies. The title track “Us Against the World” features the duo’s fine vocal blend layered on top of funky, soulful grooves. The album reconstructs other ‘big reveals’ in the couple’s relationship, leading to “Signs,” the ultimate love letter to each other.

Listen to “Good Love” now.

Fans can hear David and Tamela perform songs from the new album on their fall tour, Us Against the World Mann Family Tour.

For ticket information visit: https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/us-against-world-mann-family-tour

TRACK LIST

Us Against The World (David & Tamela)

Mason Jar (Tamela)

I Love You O (David)

Still Do (David)

Good Love (David & Tamela)

You (David & Tamela)

Feels Like (Tamela)

Ups and Downs (David & Tamela)

Making Up (David & Tamela)

Signs (David & Tamela)