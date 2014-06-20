Darkchild Gospel Founder, Fred “Uncle Freddie” Jerkins Cancer Awareness Project, “A Project of Healing” – Available Now

The Belle Report

Fred “Uncle Freddie” Jerkins III, President of DarkChild Gospel, new cancer awareness project, “A Project of Healing,” is available at all digital music selling outlets now. The album marks the first of a series of gospel and mainstream compilation albums that will benefit cancer awareness, empowerment and education. The album features collaborations with Bishop Paul S. Morton, Lowell Pye, Darlene McCoy, Alexis Spight, Jonathan Nelson, Juanita Francis, Darwin Hobbs, Y’anna Crawley, Joann Rosario-Condrey, Preashea Hilliard, Trin-I-Tee 5:7 and more. In alliance with Jerkins’ heart for new artists, the album also showcases new artists; Last Call, Joel Andrus and Rozina.

“A Project of Healing” encompasses fourteen songs of Faith, Hope, Victory to help those who have been impacted by the disease Cancer. Additionally, the project features songs for those dealing with the loss of a loved one to Cancer. A stage play inspired by the project is being written and directed by award winning Actress and Director Kim Fields. “A Project of Healing’s,” first single titled “We Won” featuring Jonathan Nelson was released in 2017 and became an instant fan favorite. “Victory” featuring Last Call is currently at Gospel radio and is currently sitting in the top 25 on the Billboard Gospel Chart with a bullet. “Victory” is also currently top 5 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart.

“This by far has to be the proudest moment of my 20 plus year career” says DarkChild Gospel President, Fred Jerkins. “The calls and inboxes that I am getting already from people letting me know how it is impacting them already is overwhelming. Fred recently started conducting Master Classes called “Fred Jerkins Music, Business and Money” (a rework of his internationally successful seminar Fred Jerkins “One 2 One”) which is designed for artists, writers and producers as well as individuals looking to start a business or needing help taking their business to another level.

Following the success of the #1 Gospel album “The Dolly Express” by Jermaine Dolly (through a partnership with By Any Means Necessary, and doing it independently) Uncle Freddie is creating a platform to assist independent artist and aspiring writers/producers trying to get connected in the gospel industry. Jerkins’ states that he has heard many independent artists’ voice their frustrations and he is looking to help make a change with this platform.